New Jersey’s Top 11 BEST Small Towns That Make You Feel Comfy and Cozy

Best New Jersey Small Towns To Visit

These are the types of towns that make you feel welcome and make you feel at home here in the Garden State. The kind of towns where you can take the family out for a great meal and find things to see and do and not worry about overcrowding, traffic jams, and crime. Yes, there are towns that do remind us of real-life "Hallmark Movies".

An article from "When In Your State USA" written by Leo Heit, chose the best 11 small towns in New Jersey. "These small towns pack more personality per square mile than anywhere else in the state, from America's oldest seaside resort to a village that's basically a living art gallery."

This is a great list to look over and select your next day trip. These really are some great towns to visit or re-visit if you are looking for a place to enjoy and relax without even having to leave the state.

Top 11 Best New Jersey Small Towns

11. Collingswood (Camden County)

10. Bordentown (Burlington County)

9. Princeton (Mercer County)

8. Haddonfield (Camden County)

7. Millburn (Essex County)

6. Red Bank (Monmouth County)

5. Chester (Morris County)

4. Frenchtown (Hunterdon County)

3. Clinton (Hunterdon County)

2. Lambertville (Hunterdon County)

1. Cape May (Cape May County)

Interesting that the county with the most "Best Small Towns in New Jersey" is located in Hunterdon County. Hunterdon County is not the smallest and least populated county in New Jersey (Salem County is smallest in size and population).

So now you have the list see which towns you would like to visit this spring and summer. Enjoy that comfy and cozy feeling. CLICK HERE for more details and information on this topic.

