New Jersey’s Must-Visit Outdoor Restaurant

September is a beautiful time to dine outdoors here in the Garden State. It's a fantastic time of year and getting outdoors is a great thing. When you pair "outdoors" and "food" you come up with a winner. I prefer the cooler fall months for outdoor dining, summer can be a bit tough on those really hot days. We have a lot of great restaurants with outdoor dining in New Jersey, but Lovefood selected the best in each state and shared their list of the best "outdoor dining" in the nation.

According to Lovefood, They selected Harry's Ocean Bar and Grille, Cape May, as a great "outdoor" dining restaurant you want to check out in the Garden State. "Sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean keep people coming back to this laid-back grill in Cape May. It's got a spacious rooftop deck, edged by bar stools looking right down onto the sand and to the windswept waters beyond. When it comes to food, Harry's has a varied menu of sharing dishes, sandwiches, burgers, salads, and satisfying entrees including chicken Milanese, flat iron steak, and cape cioppino – clams, mussels, shrimp, and scallops, all simmered in a white wine tomato broth and served with garlic bread."

As we know Cape May is a beautiful town, one of the best on the East Coast to visit all year round. So dining in Cape May is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy a great meal with a great view.

Have you dined at Harry's? It's on my list now and I hope to get there this fall and see how that rooftop view is looking out onto the Atlantic Ocean. Post your reviews and comments below.

