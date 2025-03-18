New Jersey’s Most Underrated Town Is Among The Best In America

List of Most Underrated Towns in the United States

A new post from Love Exploring has looked at the "best" of the most "underrated" towns in America. These small towns are off the radar but are fantastic places to visit or live in America, and we want to see their choice for the most underrated here in Garden State.

According to Love Exploring, "The USA's biggest cities are buzzing with energy and full of things to do, but to really get to know the country, you need to make time for its smaller towns too. There are places across all states that are perennially overlooked, from laid-back spots with an Old West spirit to historic New England townships packed with art galleries and boutiques."

There are probably many towns that pop into your head here in New Jersey that could fall into the "most underrated" towns that are a great place to live or visit. This is a great list to be part of and for some they may wanna stay under the radar and be a best "hidden gem".

Love Exploring has selected a town in Hunterdon County as the most "underrated" town in New Jersey. Frenchtown is the hidden gem that makes the list of best in America. "Gloriously quaint, the main area of this small town has a distinctly European feel about it, with streets lined with little cafes. The town celebrates its French heritage with a big Bastille Day bash in summer and the outdoors is a pull all year-round. The town spreads out along the Delaware River and is a popular place for cycling too."

