New Jersey’s Most Iconic Local Fast Food Chain

I like the fact that the most iconic local fast-food spot in New Jersey features a hot dog! Nothing against the "iconic" hamburger, but I love a really good hot dog. Hasn't the hot dog always had to take a backseat to the "burger"? lol This article by Lovefood has the list of the best iconic fast food spots in America and for us here in the Garden State we have a delicious hot dog :)

According to Lovefood, "There are many classic American fast food giants, like McDonald’s, Burger King and Five Guys. However, if you really want to get to know a state’s fast food scene, though, you need to seek out the local joints with cult-favorite burgers and hordes of loyal customers."

Here in New Jersey the Windmill (various locations throughout New Jersey) was chosen as our best "local" fast food spot. "New Jerseyans have been flocking to WindMill for its jumbo hot dogs and cheese fries since 1963. You can take your dog plain, top it with simple sautéed onions, chili, or cheese, or go the whole hog and tuck into a Reuben – a WindMill dog with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and creamy Russian dressing. Burgers and sandwiches are on the menu too, along with a tempting selection of sides."

WEST END, LONG BRANCH

586 Ocean Boulevard, NJ 07740

RED BANK

22 Bridge Avenue, NJ 07701

NORTH LONG BRANCH

URSULA PLAZA

444 Ocean Boulevard N, NJ 07740

ASBURY PARK/OCEAN GROVE

18 South Main Street, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

What's your favorite at the Windmill? Let us know and post your recommendations below.

