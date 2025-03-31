New Jersey’s Most Colorful Gardens To Visit This Spring and Summer
Best Gardens In New Jersey
It makes sense that we would have many fantastic gardens here in New Jersey. After all we are the "Garden State" so it's obvious we have some great places to go and visit to see beautiful roses, sunflowers, tulips, etc. These gardens make for great day trips this spring and upcoming summer.
APP.com released an article by
8 Beautiful Gardens In New Jersey
- Brookdale Park Rose Garden, Montclair
Holland Ridge Farms, Cream Ridge
Rutgers Gardens, North Brunswick
Dalton Farms, Swedesboro
Five Ponds Loop, Ringwood
Durr's Bluebox Produce and Flowers, Wrightstown
Greenway Meadows Park, Princeton
Reeves-Reed Arboretum, Summit
This is a fantastic list of garden spots here in the "Garden State" that you should put on your list of places to visit. Are there any additional gardens that you would add to this list? Give us your recommendations and share your input for us to enjoy.
"The New Jersey Botanical Garden includes 96 acres of gardens surrounded by 1000 acres of woodlands. The New Jersey Audubon Society has over 9,761 Certified Wildlife Habitats in the state."
LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: The history behind all 63 national parks in the US
Gallery Credit: Stacker