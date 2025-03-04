New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Natural Attraction Is Among BEST In America

Most Beautiful Places In America

One of the goals I want to keep working on is to visit as many of the "most beautiful" spots there are right here in America. I love to explore, travel, and enjoy naturally beautiful locations, whether it's here in the United States or out of the country. We have a very short time on this planet and I want to make the most of it while I'm here.

In a recent article published by APP.com Tamara Walker cited a survey done by House Beautiful that selected the "most beautiful natural attractions" around the nation, including the selection for us right here at home in the Garden State.

According to APP.com, "The interior decorating magazine listed the most gorgeous natural and manmade places across the U.S. that could serve as the perfect family vacation or place for adventure."

This location is easy for us to visit because we live on the Jersey Shore. Located at the southern end of Seaside Park and running down to Barnegat Light, this park is one of the best in the nation. "New Jersey's Island Beach State Park was deemed the most beautiful place in the Garden State. The state park spans 10 miles of the Barnegat Peninsula in Seaside Park. With more thatn 3,000 acres and 10 miles of coastal dunes, it remains almost untouched since Henry Hudson first described New Jersey's coast from the ship, the Half Moon, in 1609."

Does this choice surprise you? It doesn't surprise me. Island Beach State Park (IBSP) is a beautiful New Jersey location and one of the best in the nation. If you haven't visited IBSP put it on your list for this spring and/or summer. "Known for ocean swimming and surf fishing, the park also offers maritime forests, tidal marshes and rolling sand dunes. The undeveloped barrier beach provides an incredible backdrop for these and other recreational activities."

