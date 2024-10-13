New Jersey’s Hottest Drink This Fall Is Called “Autumn In A Glass”
New Jersey's Coolest Drink This Fall
When you think of Autumn you think of leaves changing colors, cooler temperatures, and apples. Apple cider and apple cider donuts are two big items along with pumpkin spice and candy corn. So what kind of drink is perfect for this time of year?
This season folks are calling this apple cider donut beer "autumn in a glass". It's a collaboration between Source Farmhouse Brewery in Colts Neck and Battleview Orchards in Freehold.
According to NJ.com, according to Leslie Miranda, the taproom lead at Source Farmhouse Brewery "They incorporate the apple cider doughnuts directly into the mash, and in that mash also goes all the malts, the oats. Then during the boil, they add all the other components like the brown and milk sugar, which is a compound of lactose to add a creamy mouthfeel,”
I like this idea. I like the fall flavors concept and I like the fact it's a local brewery in New Jersey (Colts Neck) and a collab with a local farm (Freehold).
"Miranda mentioned that once this beer is sold out, guests won’t see it again until the next fall season. She says she estimates it to be gone within the next two weeks. So if you’re looking for another way to get into the fall spirit, run to this brewery before the apple cider ale is gone until late 2025."
Have you tried the apple cider and apple cider donut blends? Give us your review and let us know what you think.
LOOK: Best Beers From Every State
Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood