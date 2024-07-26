Delicious New NJ Diner Marks A First In The State

We hear more and more about how diet is so very important for your overall health. The expression "You are what you eat". So, the better the food, the fresher the food, the more natural the food, and the better the diet. So when we talk about "farm to table" we are talking about one of the best ways, if not the best, ways to help your diet. Food is picked right in the garden and goes right into the kitchen. That's what makes this concept of "a farm-to-table diner" very exciting here in New Jersey. It's the first-of-its-kind "farm-to-table" diner here in the Garden State.

Recently "Only In Your State" did an article about this "first" here in New Jersey. "New Jersey’s newest diner, the Country MKT (Market) Diner comes into play. Located in Closter, this is the first farm-to-table diner in New Jersey, and was founded by a pair of chefs to take over the now-defunct Valley Diner. The menu has all our classic diner favorites, but with a healthy and local twist thanks to partnerships with local farmers and vendors. It just opened in early 2024, and I can see it becoming one of my favorite diners!"

I love this concept and will be making a trip to Bergen County to try out this new diner. "As the first farm-to-table diner in New Jersey, the meals here have a unique focus on small-batch fresh goods from local farmers."

Country MKT Diner is located at 267 Closter Dock Rd, Closter, NJ 07624

If you have visited this first-ever farm-to-table diner in New Jersey, give us your review and recommendations. We'd love to hear what you have to say.

