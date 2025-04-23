Best Bucket-List Sandwiches in America

This is a tasty topic: the best "bucket-list" sandwiches nationwide. America's best sandwiches that we need to try. These are simple dishes that are so tempting, we need to make a bucket list for them.

Get our free mobile app

What is your favorite sandwich? There are obviously lots of choices, and depending on where you live in America, what kind of sandwiches are popular will determine your answer.

I know personally what my favorite sandwich is, and it may not be on everyone's bucket list, but it's my "best" choice. Right about now, you are saying to yourself, "I wonder what this sandwich is?" I hope you are lol. For me, it's liverwurst on rye with a slice of onion and mustard. Ya, it's not for everyone, but it is my choice.

Food Canva loading...

I came across an article from Lovefood that listed the best "bucket-list" sandwiches around the nation. They discussed these awesome sandwiches, including the pick for best in the Garden State. "You might think making a sandwich is as simple as slathering mayo on bread and adding a few slices of meat and cheese – but creating a truly memorable one is no easy challenge. The greatest sammies have that perfect balance of flavor and texture, with fresh bread, carefully considered fillings, and just the right amount of sauce."

According to Lovefood, as far as New Jersey's selection goes, it's a classic Jersey sandwich. "Whether you call it a Taylor ham sandwich or pork roll, there is no denying that this hearty breakfast treat is one of the defining foods of New Jersey. Locals will all have their favorite place to grab one, but Chatham institution Pascarella Brothers is frequently named as the top spot. Fans praise the enormous size and quality of the sandwich, which features layers of crispy fried Taylor ham, gooey egg, and melty American cheese, all stuffed inside a fresh hard roll."

I do agree this is a classic Jersey sandwich, pork roll with egg and cheese, so I am not shocked it all these classics made the list of America's best by Karlina Valeiko. I have not been to Pascarella Brothers in Chatham, but next time I'm in Morris County, I just might swing by.

Sandwiches Canva loading...

If You Grew Up in the '70s and '80s, These Foods Were Super Fancy From Babybels to Toblerone chocolate, take a nostalgic bite out of these 'fancy' childhood foods that made us feel way more elegant than we really were. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz