I stumbled across an article from Lovefood that talked about the BEST restaurants in America to put on your "bucket list" and these are lesser known restaurants aka hidden gems. So let's see what they came up with for us here in New Jersey.

I enjoy the "hidden gem" restaurants because they usually are unique in some way, whether it be their food, the ambience, or both. Not all "hidden" restaurants are gems lol so use your best judgement when your out looking for "lesser known" places to eat.

According to Lovefood, "Some of the best food in the USA can be found where you least expect it. Sure, we love to eat at big ticket places – but stumbling upon unexpected greatness? Unbeatable. Tucked away behind unassuming storefronts, based in the middle of nowhere, or frequented only by lucky locals, we’ve found the best under-the-radar spots in every state."

Lovefood cited their formula for their selections "Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team. They're also regularly checked and updated."

The choice for us here in the Garden State is located in Middletown Township in the Belford section located in Monmouth County. The best "lesser-known hidden gem" for Jersey is the Belford Bistro.

According to Lovefood, "Run by a chef couple, this quietly amazing neighborhood bistro based in a strip mall produces gourmet-style New American dishes. The inside feels luxe and classy – all white tablecloths and styled lighting – and the food is high-end, well-balanced fare."

Have you been to the Belford Bistro? Give us your review. If you have a "hidden gem" suggestion feel free to share :)

