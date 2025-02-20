New Jersey’s Bucket-List Italian Restaurant For A Fantastic Meal

Delicious Italian Restaurants From Around America

One of the most popular foods around the world and around the United States is "Italian Food". I haven't met too many people who dislike "Italian Food". Whether you love tomato, pasta, cheese, etc. everyone seems to enjoy a good Italian meal and that is definitely the case here in New Jersey and around the Northeast.

Are you a fan of classic spaghetti and meatballs? Do you enjoy a delicious lasagna? Maybe you love seafood with an Italian twist? Whatever the case is if you enjoy good food you probably enjoy a classic Italian restaurant and we have New Jersey's best "Bucket-List Italian Restaurant."

In a recent article from Love Food, written by Natasha Lovell-Smith, selected the best "bucket-list" Italian restaurants around America. "you can choose from family-run delis with a few tables attached, old-school pizza spots cooking to the same recipe for generations, and fine dining restaurants that serve everything from hyper-regional cuisine to Italian American favorites."

The selection from Love Food for us here in New Jersey is a good one and if you haven't visited this eatery then you need to add it to your "foodie bucket list".

The pick for the Garden State is a fantastic Italian eatery in Middlesex County. Catherine Lombardi in New Brunswick was selected as New Jersey's best "bucket list" Italian Restaurant.

"This restaurant is named after owner Mark Pascal’s grandmother, who came to the US from Naples. Honoring her, the menu is based on Lombardi's recipes, and customers love the cozy atmosphere almost as much as the comforting dishes. Among the top-rated menu items are the garlic bread, goats' cheese and spinach ravioli, and fried calamari with sweet and spicy marinara."

If you haven't put this restaurant on your "list" what are you waiting for? It's worth the trip.

