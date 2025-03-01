New Jersey’s Bucket-List BBQ Joint For Oustanding Meals

Best BBQ in America

Is there a bad time for a BBQ? Whether it's brisket, pastrami, turkey, chicken, spare ribs, or pulled pork, doesn't it all sound delicious? What about the sides? Baked beans, cole slaw, mac and cheese, potato salad, pickles, etc. Okay, now you may be getting a bit hungry.

Get our free mobile app

BBQ Canva loading...

Lovefood has put together an article, written by Luke Paton, that lists the BEST BBQ in America. "American barbecue is up there with the best in the world, and the variety of styles between each state means there's always more to discover. But with so many standout restaurants and brilliant BBQ spots all over the country, it can be hard to know where to begin."

BBQ Canva loading...

According to Lovefood, the pick for BEST BBQ in New Jersey is located in Somerset County. Red, White, and Que Smokehouse in Green Brook is the choice for the BEST BBQ in the Garden State.

Food Canva loading...

Lovefood added, "Run by a former marine, Red White & Que Smokehouse gets its fair share of great reviews and press and has even featured on Food Network's Guy’s Big Project. Highlights include the bark on the beef brisket, the soft, succulent ribs, and the pastrami sandwich, stuffed with thick slices of meat. Don't skip out on the sides, which are all made fresh daily; choose between the vinegar slaw, smoked baked beans, and potato salad."

BBQ Canva loading...

Have you eaten BBQ from Red, White, and Que Smokehouse? If you have, please give us your review and recommendations. We'd love to get your feedback. Sorry, I could not resist!

BBQ Canva loading...

LOOK: Here's the signature side dish from each state Stacker researched U.S. trends and cultural influences to determine the signature side dish from all 50 states that everyone should try once. Gallery Credit: Stacker