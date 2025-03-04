New Jersey’s Best Towns For Fantastic Outdoor Activities

Best Outdoor Locations In New Jersey For Summer Fun

Nice weather is right around the corner and that means that very soon we will be back outdoors and enjoying the beautiful open spaces that are right here in the Garden State. Yes outdoors in New Jersey can be fantastic and we have a list of the Top 10 locations to get outdoors here in New Jersey this summer.

Get our free mobile app

According to Climate Cosmos, these are the best spots to be outdoors this summer in New Jersey...

10. Morristown, Morris County

9. Princeton, Mercer County

8. Manasquan, Monmouth County

7. Long Branch, Monmouth County

6. Seaside Heights, Ocean County

5. Point Pleasant Beach, Ocean County

4. Spring Lake, Monmouth County

3. Ocean City, Cape May County

2. Asbury Park, Monmouth County

1. Cape May, Cape May County

New Jersey has some of the best areas for outdoors to enjoy but you have to pre-plan your adventures so you can enjoy. For instance, you probably wanna avoid hiking in the Pine Barrens during summer because of the bugs. Plan to go into the forest in spring or fall this way you have much fewer insects (mosquitos) and less heat. When it's summer that's when you wanna hit the beautiful beaches we have all along the Jersey Shore, some of the best beaches in America.

The state has lots of farms to visit but if you are gonna do this during summer try to get out to the farm early because this way you beat the heat! Another fun activity that you can do and beat the bugs and heat is to hit the beautiful boardwalks and take advantage of the sea breeze. Go to the boardwalks at night and it's a blast without the sun for those looking to avoid.

Beach Canva loading...

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker