Ranked: The Best Foodie Town In New Jersey

Food is always a great topic to talk about. Let's face it most people enjoy food lol. So when we talk about the best towns around the nation to eat, lots of folks will take a look and want to know where they might wanna visit to have a meal out.

Lovefood did an article entitled "Ranked: The Best Foodie Town In Every State". This article chose a town from each of the 50 states and highlighted the town as being a great place for foodies to visit for a great meal.

According to Lovefood, "America’s big cities are famous for some of their classic signature restaurants and celebrity chefs, but there are many culinary delights to be found far from the bustle of Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. These US towns and smaller cities are bursting with choices fit for even the most ardent foodie. From legendary barbecue communities to playgrounds for the rich and famous, here's where to head for some of the tastiest food around."

New Jersey's pick is ranked #23 in America. Lovefood selected Collingswood in Camden County as New Jersey's best "foodie" town. "Located just east of Philadelphia, Collingswood was founded by Quakers and, as a result, has specific laws around alcohol. Customers can bring their own beer or wine to drink in restaurants, where staff often make wine recommendations and direct patrons to local liquor stores. The local restaurant scene is still buzzing, with standouts like Japanese restaurant Sagami, Hearthside for wood-fire cooking and fine dining, and Indiya, which serves modern Indian cuisine."

What town would you nominate for New Jersey's best "foodie" town? Would you pick Atlantic City, Cape May, Jersey City, New Brunswick, Madison, or Asbury Park? Let us know your choice. Do you agree with Collingswood or do you think it was a bad selection?

