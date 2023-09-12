New Jersey’s Best Seaside Spot That You Can Enjoy All Year Round

There is still plenty of nice weather to enjoy and if you have some free time, why not hit the best year-round beach town? You probably want to avoid the ocean during the off-season, if there are no lifeguards there is no swimming. However, there is plenty to do in the year-round resort town that has been highlighted as one of the best "year-round" seaside spots in America.

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

There is so much to do at this Seaside resort during the off-season, including shopping, dining, sightseeing, and the upcoming holiday celebrations. According to Love Exploring, "With more than 12,000 miles (19,000km) of coastline, it's no wonder the US has so many incredibly picturesque coastal towns. From atmospheric New England fishing villages to laid-back surfer spots in California, America's seaside offers something for everyone."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

We have a bunch of "seaside spots" that you can enjoy year-round here in the Garden State, but Love Exploring selected Cape May as their choice for the best year-round seaside spot. I agree that it is definitely a beach town that has events and things to do year-round and is so easy for us to get to and enjoy.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to Love Exploring, "A stroll along the seafront is a must-do when visiting this coastal charmer. Admired for its pristine beaches, the waterfront is also lined with pretty, colorful Victorian buildings. The preservation of these eye-catching structures helped the city earn its title of National Historic Landmark in 1976."

LOOK: 20 photos of shipwrecks from WWI and WWII Stacker compiled research from news sites, wreckage databases, and local diving centers to provide context for a series of striking images of WWI and WWII shipwrecks.