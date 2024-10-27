The Most Colorful Drive This Fall In The Garden State

Are you a leaf peeper? As the weather gets colder and days will be getting shorter the leaves have begun their change and the colors are fast appearing around the Northeast and right here in New Jersey.

If you are not familiar with "leaf peeping" according to Wikipedia, "Leaf peeping is an informal term in the United States and Canada for the activity in which people travel to view and photograph the fall foliage in areas where leaves change colors in autumn."

When it comes to "leaf peeping" here in New Jersey I have one road which I think is the BEST for viewing fall foliage at its best in autumn. My personal choice is the Garden State Parkway. It has mile after mile of colorful trees lining the roadway. Traffic keeps flowing (usually) on the the Garden State Parkway so it's great to view the colors as you drive by.

I prefer Monmouth County south to Cape May for best viewing and right now it seems colors are bursting so don't wait too long or you will miss this burst of color around the Garden State.

Do you agree with my choice of best road for fall colors? The Garden State Parkway is my "autumn color drive" and if you have toll money just take a ride and you'll get treated to lots of colorful trees for miles. As I mentioned don't wait too long because the colors are popping now. Red, yellow, orange, and brown are all along the Garden State Parkway to enjoy.

Let me know what road you think is best for an autumn drive in New Jersey. Post your recommendations below and maybe I'll grab my camera and head out :)