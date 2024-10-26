New Jersey's Best "Out-of-Town" Restaurant

Anytime I come across information about great places to dine in New Jersey I love to pass it along to you at home. Maybe you put these establishments on your list of places to go to eat here in the Garden State.

This time around it's about those best "Out-of-Town" or "Hidden Gem" restaurants around America and right here in New Jersey. According to Lovefood, "There is no denying that cities across the US have foodie clout, but venture beyond the buzzing cities – to the sticks, the suburbs, and the small towns – and you'll find plenty of pleasant food surprises. From small cafés hidden away to legendary dining spots well worth traveling to, and not forgetting the tiny hidden gem joints, we've found the out-of-town eateries you need to try across America."

For me going out to dine is an event, it's a time to enjoy the atmosphere and the food and time with friends and family. I want "different" dishes and choices. Specialty desserts and drinks. Make it an experience, not just the same old-same old.

According to Lovefood the hidden gem here in the Garden State you want to check out is located in Union County, Addams Tavern in Westfield. "New Jersey's food scene is criminally underrated and some of its best places can be found in quaint little towns. Head out to Westfield, where you'll find Addams Tavern, whose low wooden beams and bright murals are eye-catching indeed. Stick around for a menu of scallops, filet mignon, baby back ribs, and lemon-butter halibut."

Give us your review and let us know what you think of Addams Tavern, it's now on my list of places to check out in New Jersey.

