New Jersey’s Best New Hotel According to National Publication

I love staying at a nice hotel, who doesn't? But what makes a great hotel? Is it a cool lobby? Is it great service? Spacious rooms? Clean bathrooms? Quick elevators? A restaurant? Coffee Shop? These are all great advantages for a hotel and when you add a bunch of these services together, you usually get a great place to stay when you are away from home.

According to a recent article from app.com, Esquire Magazine named the Pendry Natirar Hotel the "BEST" new hotel in New Jersey, and it's rated among the best in the world, and it's right in Somerset County in Peapack, New Jersey.

According to the article, "Pendry Natirar is a stately escape on 500 rolling acres in Somerset County, constructed with 68 guestrooms and 21 suites. The hotel has luxurious and comfortable amenities with a combination of rich traditional and contemporary country influence and style. The location has a winery, afternoon teas and offers pilates classes to guests."

According to Esquire.com's list, The Best New Hotels in the World 2025, "Pendry Natirar in Peapack is the best hotel in New Jersey and among the best around the world."

This hotel includes a farm that you can tour, and it looks to be a beautiful getaway that's not far from New York City. Think we have to put this hotel on the list of places to stay and explore.

