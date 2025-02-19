New Jersey’s Best Late-Night Restaurant Is Among Best In America🌙

Jersey Night Owls Favorite Place To Eat

We all have had a delicious late-night meal. I prefer to eat earlier, but going to a late-night restaurant can be fun after you are out at an event that evening. Do you prefer regular dinner food or do you prefer a late-night breakfast?

Lovefood recently posted an article "Revealed: The Top Late-Night Restaurant In Every State" These are the "best" of the night owl hangouts around America and we are gonna look at the pick for the best in the Garden State.

According to Lovefood, " From retro-style diners that serve classics 24 hours a day to low-key Mexican joints where you can grab a bite way after it's gone dark, we've tracked down every state's best open-till-late restaurants."

So let's examine New Jersey's best late-night restaurant it's a name you have seen before and a famous eatery in Passaic County. The famous Tick-Tock Diner in Clifton was chosen as New Jersey's best last-night dining spot. "New Jersey institution Tick Tock opened in 1948, and it still oozes old-school charm today. It serves an all-day menu from 7am until 10pm, offering dishes from around the globe – including Italian delicacies, Mediterranean-style salads, and (of course!) teetering plates of old-school American cuisine. The diner's mantra is 'eat heavy,' so don't skip the cheesecake for dessert."

So next time you are in North Jersey and you need to find a spot for a late-night meal be sure to pop into the Tick Tock Diner (281 Allwood Rd, Clifton, NJ 07012).

