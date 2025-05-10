New Jersey's Best Greek Restaurant Among Best In America

Everyone loves My Big Fat Greek Wedding, and everyone loves Greek food. If you are looking for great Greek food, then look no further because we have "New Jersey's Best Greek Restaurant That Should Be On Your Bucket List".

If you are not familiar with great Greek cuisine than this article will hopefully turn you onto the best Greek food in New Jersey. According to an article from Lovefood, by Jacqui Agate, "If you're craving gyros, moussaka, or some deliciously sweet baklava, we have some good news for you. America is full of delicious first-rate Greek restaurants from coast to coast, and many have been running for generations."

Yes, I like gyros, but moussaka is my favorite Greek dish. What is moussaka, you ask? According to The Taste, Moussaka is a "classic family-friendly dish from the Mediterranean, moussaka is classic comfort food, which we happily eat all year round. It consists of layers of pan-fried eggplant, a thick, rich lamb-tomato sauce, and a topping of deliciously creamy bechamel sauce." For dessert, I'll have a Greek coffee and baklava.

According to Lovefood, Varka Estiatorio in Ramsey is the best Greek restaurant in New Jersey and among the best in America. "Varka describes itself as a 'Mediterranean fish house,' with a menu packed with seafood and Greek specialties. The lobster gyro, finished with cucumber-tomato relish and mint tzatziki, is something special, and the Varka chips, made with eggplant and zucchini, are pretty tempting, too. You'll dine in a cozy, understated setting with exposed wood beams and heavy blue drapes."

My local pick for best Greek food is in Tuckerton in Ocean County as Kostas Grill on Route 9. Delicious classic Greek food!

