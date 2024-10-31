New Jersey’s BEST Bucket-list Hole-In-Wall Restaurant

A Must-Visit Little Restaurant In New Jersey

What exactly is a "hole-the-wall restaurant"? We hear the term, but what does that mean? Do they really have walls with holes? Are they an eyesore? Of course not. It is basically a tongue-in-cheek term that's actually a compliment. Lovefood says, "These are the hole-in-the-wall eateries that, though they might not look like much from the outside, are well-loved for the delicious dishes they serve."

We have a list from Lovefood of the best "hole-in-the-wall" eateries around America. "From historic places that started out quite literally as holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer warm welcomes and wonderful plates of food, we’ve rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall spots across the States."

Here in New Jersey, the eatery that was selected serves up a classic, the "grilled cheese". I would even put the grilled cheese on the list of best comfort foods. Nothing better for lunch on a cold day than a grilled cheese and a bowl of soup!

Located in Union County is American Melts a delicious grilled cheese bar in Kenilworth, New Jersey. According to Lovefood, "American Melts is a ‘build-your-own’ grilled cheese bar, and the possibilities are huge – unlike the space inside this tiny box of a café. Filling options include bacon, American cheese, pesto, pickles, and portobello mushrooms, served on anything from country white sliced bread to a donut. The results are some of the best sandwiches served anywhere."

I'm putting this place on my "must visit" list and if you have had their grilled cheese, then let us know what you think and post your comments below.

