New Jersey’s Best Bucket-List Bakery You Need To Visit Today

New Jersey's Best Bucket-List Bakery

Is there ever a bad item in your local bakery? Is there ever a bad smell when you walk into a neighborhood bakery? Have you ever wanted to work in a bakery? Maybe you, at least, answered yes to two out of these three questions. The local bakery is always a welcome sight.

I'll be honest, if I go into a nice bakery, there is likely no chance I'm not leaving with at least one delicious treat to try. Curiosity killed the cat and likewise, the bakery raises my taste bud curiosity.

According to "Taste of Home", they have come up with a list of the best "bucket-list bakeries" from around the nation here in America. I guess you could say the "cream of the crop"? That kind of works in this case. So let's look at their choice for the best bakery here in the Garden State.

Here in New Jersey, we are going to Burlington County to L & M Bakery in Delran, which was chosen by the Taste of Home article as Jersey's best bakery.

"This bakery has been in operation for 55 years, meaning generations of New Jersey families have enjoyed L & M Bakery cakes at weddings, birthday parties and celebrations. They still make great custom cakes layered with a famous buttercream frosting. Their fans also rave about the doughnuts, cupcakes, pastries and stunning babkas. Here’s how to make a chocolate babka."

Google Review:

Robert K: "The line of people was down the block on Christmas Eve morning. It was well worth the wait! The creme filled donuts with powdered sugar are DELICIOUS. My wife is a big fan of the snowflake rolls. BTW, the staff was very helpful. Enjoy!"

