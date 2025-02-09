New Jersey’s Anchor Property Tax Relief Program Has Some Big Changes On The Way

NJ's ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program Is Changing

According to a recent post from Patch, changes are coming to the New Jersey Anchor rebate program. Anchor is the "Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners & Renters". NJ.gov defines Anchor as "Homeowners and renters who meet income and residency requirements are eligible for property tax relief payments ranging from $450 to $1,500, with seniors eligible for an additional $250."

So what are the changes that we are going to see with the Anchor program? According to Patch, one of the changes "will allow these residents to apply for ANCHOR, Senior Freeze, and the upcoming Stay NJ program all with one form — called the PAS-1. It replaces the previous Senior Freeze forms and ANCHOR applications for residents 65+, and those who are receiving federal Social Security Disability benefits."

Residents should see the PAS-1 forms coming in the mail in March. So keep an eye out for those forms in the coming weeks. Those eligible can fill out the forms online at propertytaxrelief.nj.gov or simply fill out the paper form when they arrive.

Officials noted, "Only seniors aged 65 or older and disabled homeowners or mobile homeowners are eligible to use the PAS-1 combined application to apply for the State’s property tax relief programs."

State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio said, "This new one-stop application will make it simpler for residents to apply for the property tax relief benefits they’re entitled to."

If you want to read more into this new program and see more detailed information you can CLICK HERE and see what details the state has for you.

