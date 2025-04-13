New Jerseyans Beware of Dangerous Scams With Stores Closing

We're only in several months of 2025 and a number of well-known and famous brands have announced more and more store closures in New Jersey.

When stores close, it's a great time to get a great deal on products you always wanted from that store in a liquidation sale. But, with that liquidation sale, there are always more room for scammers to take advantage of New Jerseyans.

We've written a lot of articles about stores closing in New Jersey from Kohl's, Macy's, JOANN Fabrics, Big Lots, and more. Dollar General was thrown into the mix and Advance Auto Parts, there is so much unsure when it comes to retail stores or big box stores. It's crazy.

As I drive by the JOANN Fabrics in Toms River I see the huge liquidation signs out front of the store. They are all closing due to the brand's second bankruptcy at the end of 2024 and the beginning 2025.

And, they've stopped taking credit cards at all New Jersey JOANN Fabrics stores. Rumor has it, May they will shut all doors.

Beware of the SCAMS on the rise with the closing of JOANN Fabrics.

Thanks to ABC News ABC News, there’s been a rise in the number of fraudulent websites that look nearly identical to JOANN’s official website. Make sure your are on the official website of JOANN's if you're going to buy anything. Many shoppers are being led to these websites through social media ads advertising the craft giant’s “going-out-of business” sales.

Lots of these scammers are offering LOTS and LOTS of discounts, just make sure it's the real thing. If you are suspicious at anytime ordering items from the website, don't buy them. People that buy from JOANN's on-line, which is the REAL website, always say you will not see pop-ups that someone else had just purchased the same product. JOANN's on-line does not normally do that. Just be aware.

