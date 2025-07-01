Walmart is making noticeable changes to the way customers check out in some stores across the country. How will it affect New Jersey Stores?

The retail giant is testing a shift away from traditional self-checkout lanes and moving toward a more streamlined option known as Scan & Go, according to msn.com.

What Is Scan & Go and How Does It Work?

Scan & Go allows customers to scan items as they shop using the Walmart app on their smartphones. When finished, they can check out directly through the app and skip the regular checkout lines altogether. In some test stores, Walmart is even limiting self-checkout lanes to Walmart+ members, encouraging more people to join the subscription service.

Which New Jersey Walmart Stores Are Affected?

So, what does this mean for New Jersey? While not all Walmart stores in the Garden State have made the switch yet, several have already introduced Scan & Go features. Stores in larger or high-traffic areas like Edison, Freehold, and Secaucus are reportedly among the early adopters.

What This Means for Shoppers Who Prefer Traditional Checkout

That means shoppers in parts of New Jersey could start seeing fewer self-checkout kiosks and more emphasis on mobile-based transactions. I like this, it seems quicker and and a bit easier, possibly.

Walmart says these changes are aimed at speeding up the checkout process, improving the shopping experience, and reducing theft.

However, not all customers are thrilled, especially those who don’t use smartphones or prefer a more traditional checkout method.

As Walmart continues testing these updates, it’s likely more New Jersey stores will follow—especially if the new system proves efficient and popular.

