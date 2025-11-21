According to reports, A good estimate is that around 270–280 million people in the U.S. eat turkey on Thanksgiving Day. So see why there is a lot of money in "turkey". This is just one day, so the other 364 days are simply "gravy"! See what I did there? Not easy to find good poultry jokes.

Why Could NJ Turkey Prices Be Higher In 2025?

According to a report from CBS News, "The number of available turkeys has shrunk in recent years amid slightly weakened demand and avian flu outbreaks, according to USDA data."

The report added that Wholesale prices for frozen turkeys are expected to reach $1.32 per pound this year, representing a 40% increase from last year’s average of $0.94 per pound.

According to Finance Buzz, here is where New Jersey ranks in turkey prices:

Most expensive states for a Thanksgiving turkey State Cost for a 15-pound turkey Hawaii $55.70 Alaska $42.35 Iowa $41.35 Montana $40.85 Massachusetts $39.85 New Hampshire $39.85 Vermont $39.85 South Carolina $38.85 New Jersey $38.35 Missouri $38.35

What are Americans' Favorite Dishes on the Thanksgiving Table?

Turkey

Stuffing/Dressing

Mashed Potatoes

Dinner Rolls/Bread

Gravy

Sweet Potatoes/Yams

Green Bean Casserole

Macaroni & Cheese

Cranberry Sauce

Pumpkin Pie

What Are the Key Ways To Save Money This Thanksgiving?

There is a good article provided by Finance Buzz that gives tips to save money at the grocery store. It includes using a shopping list and utilizing coupons, among other strategies. CLICK HERE for more details

Is Thanksgiving Dinner Cheaper Now in the U.S.?

According to reports, "According to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), a classic Thanksgiving feast for 10 now costs $55.18, or about $5.52 per person, which is a 5% drop from 2024."

