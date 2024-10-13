New Jersey High School Kids Aren’t Too Old to Trick-or-Treat

Like most people, my social media algorithm is pretty spot on.

The other day I got an ad for costume fangs...just in time for Halloween.

When I was in high school, I was a serious Twilight fan. You can keep your Harry Potter books, give me Edward and Bella.

I was also obsessed with the CBS single-season vampire private investigator show starring Alex O'Loughlin, Moonlight.

I loved that show so much that I have a fleur-de-lis tattoo on my wrist because Shannyn Sossamon's character had a fleur-de-lis branded on her shoulder blade.

Back to the Twilight obsession...

When I was in high school I used to go to my friend's house to go trick-or-treating in her neighborhood.

One year I dressed up as Rosalie Hale, rocking skinny jeans, heels, a shirt, a blazer, a blonde wig, purple eyeshadow under my eyes, and costume fangs.

When I saw the fang ad I was telling my husband about this costume, which spurred a conversation.

Is it okay for high school kids to go trick-or-treating?

My mom always gave candy to kids who would trick-or-treat at our house as long as they had a costume on.

She would say something along the lines of, "They could be doing something worse," or something like that...

With how much we judge the going ons of teenagers, is trick-or-treating something we should discourage?

Trick-or-treating is pretty wholesome fun.

I was racking my brain, trying to remember when I stopped trick-or-treating. (This is where the Rosalie costume comes into play).

While the first Twilight book came out in 2005, my costume was based on her depiction in the scene from the first movie when Bella goes to the Cullen house for the first time.

The first movie came out in November of 2008, my senior year of high school and I know I didn't go trick-or-treating in college.

So that means, I based the costume on the trailer and I went trick-or-treating until I was 17.

Unfortunately, I don't have a photo of the glorious costume...trust me I looked.

