New Jersey Target Stores Will Be Lowering More Prices this Summer

Target is giving us some good news.

Big-time changes are coming for about 5,000 frequently shopped items. This is great news, we know how expensive everything is.

Target says that lowering the "everyday regular prices" of the most frequelty shopped items will help customers save big.

What items can you expect Target to reduce prices on?

According to corporate.target.com: "Additional price reductions will be found across dozens of national brands consumers know and love, and popular Target owned brands like Good & Gather and Everspring in key departments such as food and beverage, household essentials, health and beauty products and more. New prices will be reflected in-store with easy-to-see red tags, as well as online at Target.com and the Target app."

It seems like Target has already lowered prices on about 1,500 items in their stores and on the Target app. Thousands of more items will lower in prices throughout the summer.

Several of these items are already reduced at Target are:

Clorox Scented Wipes (75 ct) now $4.99 (was $5.79 )

(was ) Huggies Baby Wipes (16 ct) now $.99 (was $1.19 )

(was ) Purina One Chicken & Gravy Cat Food (13 oz) now $1.99 (was $2.39 )

(was ) Prime Hydration Sports Drinks (16.9 fl oz) now $1.99 (was $2.19)

And, remember Shoppers also can save an extra 5% of if they pay with Target Circle Card, get Target Circle deals and more.

There's something about the lighting in Target, I don't know how they do it. It always makes me want to shop more. I love the layout of the stores and the brightness and I think the red carts make we want to shop more, also.

