Snow lovers have been hoping for a visit from Jack Frost leading up to Christmas, and they're hoping to get at least a covering to add to the Christmas feel, with only two weeks until Santa Claus visits the Garden State.

This weekend may be a good chance to see some snow in New Jersey. Will there be a lot of snow? No, will it be enough to give a real Christmas feel to parts of New Jersey? Possibly yes.

One good thing about this snow possibility is the timing, as Sunday would be a day when fewer people have to work, and the kids are off from school. Another good thing is that it won't be a ton of snow. So we can get that Christmas feel without the digging lol

According to a recent Patch article, parts of New Jersey could see up to 2 inches of snow. Areas around Southwest New Jersey in the Philadelphia area are forecast to see somewhere around 2 inches. Other parts of the state could see an inch or so.

The timing of the snow is looking like late Saturday night into Sunday morning. This obviously would be good timing for those who do have to work or drive because it's overnight weather. The kids could wake up to see a winter wonderland on Sunday without the extreme "winter" lol.

Patch posted this forecast for the weekend:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Snow likely , mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Sunday: A chance of snow before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.