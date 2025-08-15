A New Era of Grocery Shopping is Coming as ShopRite Takes Over a Shuttered Big Lots Location in the Garden State.

ShopRite’s Expansion Strategy in New Jersey

What This Means for Local Shoppers

ShopRite is one of the most popular and trusted supermarket chains in New Jersey, with a strong presence throughout the state. Known for its competitive prices, wide selection of groceries, and commitment to local communities, ShopRite has built a loyal customer base over the years.

Many New Jersey residents rely on Shop Rite for everything from fresh produce and meats to household essentials and pharmacy services.

Sop Rite's local roots, family-owned cooperative structure, and regular promotions have helped it remain a go-to destination for shoppers across the Garden State. We have shopped at Shop Rite for years.

Shop Rite Expanding in New Jersey

According to an NJ.com article, "ShopRite is improving the lot of one of its New Jersey properties, literally. The West Deptford ShopRite is expanding its territory from its current 89,000 square-foot space to a 132,000 square-foot space, according to the Courier-Post. As part of the expansion, the grocer run by franchisee Zallie Family Markets will take up spaces from former and current tenants in the shopping center."

Reports are that "no timeline has been announced as to when work will begin on the project, the ShopRite will remain open during construction to expand the store."

The West Deptford ShopRite is located at 1077 Mantua Pike, West Deptford, N.J., 08096.

Shop Rite Google Maps loading...

