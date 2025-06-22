NJ proposes sweeping privacy update: “personal data” now includes IP, maiden names & more

Keeping you safer in a technology-driven world in 2025, that's the purpose of New Jersey Redefining your ‘Personal Data’ under the proposed 2025 Privacy Law.

What is 'Personal Data'?

Personal data refers to any information that relates to an identified or identifiable individual. In other words, if the data can be used either alone or when combined with other information to directly or indirectly identify a person, it qualifies as your personal data.

Examples of some direct personal identifiers, aka personal data, include:

Full name

Social Security number

Email address (especially work + personal)

Phone number

Home address

Driver’s license number

Passport number

According to a recent Patch article, "The measures, presented by the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs earlier this month, are meant to better protect consumers, whether they are shopping or just browsing the news online, from their data being collected, shared and sold."

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said, "Consumers in New Jersey deserve to know exactly when and how their information is used.”

According to Patch, other personal data includes:

geographical details (for example, zip code, city, state or country)

employment information

username, email address, or any other account holder identifying information (including, but not limited to, identifying information related to social media accounts)

mailing address

race, ethnicity, sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity

Personal Data

