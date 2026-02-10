Ok lets take a look at recycling in New Jersey in 2026. It's great if you recycle, but not everything can go into that recycling can.

Get our free mobile app

3 Things You Can’t Recycle In New Jersey ♻️

Did you know that these three everyday items, "packaging" items, are NOT recyclable here in the Garden State? Let's fill you in, so there is no confusion. These three are NOT ok to go into your recycling can:

Styrofoam

Bubblewrap

Plastic Air Pillows

I honestly didn’t realize that things like plastic air pillows, bubble wrap, and Styrofoam can’t go in the regular recycling bin. None of us is perfect when it comes to recycling, but even making small improvements really does add up. I definitely learned something while writing this article, and I hope you did too!

The Stone Pony Summer Stage Current 2026 Concert Line-Up

The Stone Pony Summer Stage Current 2026 Concert Line-Up

In New Jersey, the most common recycling items are paper and cardboard, plastic bottles and containers, glass bottles and jars, and metal cans. These are the everyday items most people put in their curbside bins, as long as they’re empty and rinsed.

Hopefully, you’re doing some recycling at home or at your business. No matter how you go about it, when we all do our part, it really does add up and helps keep our towns cleaner.

I also think New Jersey made a smart move by banning plastic bags in stores. Using reusable bags really isn’t that hard, and it’s made a noticeable dent in plastic bag litter. I keep a few in each car and only use those. I never buy a new bag every time I shop.

Check with your town to see their specific rules and make sure you are on the same page. Keep recycling, it helps, and hopefully we can all do our part.