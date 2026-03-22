That random warm day we had recently? It wasn’t just a preview of spring, it was your first hint that allergy season is quietly getting started across New Jersey. If you thought you spotted pollen already, you probably did.

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And while the official peak hasn’t hit yet, once April rolls in, things tend to ramp up fast. The good news? You can get ahead of it instead of playing catch-up.

Thanks to cnbc.com and an allergist for these ways to prepare for allergy season.

Don’t Wait Until You Feel Miserable

One of the biggest mistakes people make every year is waiting too long to start treating their allergies. By the time your eyes are itchy and your nose won’t stop running, your body is already in full reaction mode.

Starting medication early gives it time to build up in your system and actually work the way it’s supposed to. Think of it as prevention instead of damage control.

Finding What Works For You

Not all allergy relief is one-size-fits-all. Many people find that once-daily antihistamines help keep symptoms under control throughout the day. But if those leave you feeling groggy or give you headaches, there are other options worth exploring.

Nasal sprays, both antihistamine and steroid types, can be really effective alternatives. The key is finding something that works with your body, not against it. And of course, it’s always smart to check in with your doctor before starting something new.

A Simple Nighttime Habit That Helps

Fresh air is nice, but during allergy season, it can backfire.

Keeping your windows shut overnight can make a noticeable difference. Pollen levels tend to spike in the early morning hours, so leaving windows open while you sleep can invite all those allergens right into your space.

You Might Be Bringing Pollen Inside

Even if you escape the outdoors, pollen has a way of tagging along. I know when it's bad my doggies bring it in, my white dogs look green sometimes from the pollen. I hear them sneeze sometimes.

It sticks to your clothes, your hair, even your skin, meaning you could still be exposed long after you’ve come inside. A quick outfit change when you get home (and even a shower if possible) can help keep your indoor air a lot cleaner.

Don’t Overlook Indoor Triggers

Here’s something many people forget: seasonal allergies don’t act alone.

Things like dust and pet dander can make your symptoms feel even worse. During peak allergy season, it helps to stay on top of cleaning, wash bedding regularly, vacuum often, and consider using an air purifier to cut down on what’s floating around indoors.

Get Ready Now, Thank Yourself Later

If last week’s warm weather was any indication, allergy season is already knocking on the door in New Jersey. Taking a few small steps now can save you from weeks of discomfort later.

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A little preparation goes a long way, and your sinuses will definitely notice.

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