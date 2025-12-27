New Jersey Shoppers Are Getting Hit With Surprise Return Fees Here’s How to Avoid Them!

Get our free mobile app

If you’ve ever ordered something online, opened the box, and immediately thought, “Yeah… this is going back,” you’re not alone. But here’s the part that’s catching a lot of New Jersey shoppers off guard lately, returns aren’t free anymore.

Retail experts say most stores now charge some kind of return or restocking fee when you mail an item back. That means even if you send it right back, you may not get all your money back, according to abcnews.go.com.

And yes, some of the biggest and most popular stores in New Jersey are doing it.

These Well-Known Stores Now Charge for Mail-In Returns

Marshalls : $11.99 per return package

T.J. Maxx : $11.99 per return package

Macy’s : $9.99 for returns sent by mail

JCPenney : $8 return fee

J. Crew: $7.50 return fee

Here’s the kicker, that money doesn’t come back to you. It’s taken right out of your refund, and many shoppers don’t realize it until the refund hits their account.

At stores like Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, the fee applies per package, not per item, according to abcnews.go.com. So even returning one small thing can cost you nearly twelve bucks.

Why Stores Are Doing This Now?

Retailers say the explosion of online shopping has made returns expensive. Between shipping, handling, and restocking items, those costs add up fast.

Instead of absorbing those costs, stores are increasingly passing them on to customers, especially when items are mailed back.

How New Jersey Shoppers Can Skip Return Fees Completely

Here’s the good news: you can avoid these charges, and it’s easier than you might think.

Bring it back to the store

If there’s one thing New Jersey has plenty of, it’s stores. Most retailers won’t charge a return fee if you return your online order in person. It might not be as convenient, but it keeps your full refund intact.

Join free loyalty programs

Some stores waive return fees if you’re a member. For example, Macy’s doesn’t charge return-by-mail fees if you’re part of their loyalty program, and it doesn’t cost anything to sign up.

Check the return policy before you click “buy”

Return fees are usually buried in the fine print. Taking 30 seconds to check the policy can save you real money later.

Return everything at once

If a store charges per package, sending items back together can help cut down on fees.

The Bottom Line

Online shopping is still convenient, but in New Jersey, returns can quietly eat into your refund if you’re not paying attention.

Before you order something you’re not totally sure about, think ahead. If there’s a store nearby, returning it in person could save you anywhere from $8 to $12, and that adds up fast.

Keep Reading: Don't Miss this NJ Beach's Christmas Wonderland

Because these days, the biggest surprise isn’t that something doesn’t fit…

It’s how much it costs to send it back.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.