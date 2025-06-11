Imagine savoring a juicy tomato right off the vine or a classic pork roll. New Jersey’s flavors are as bold as its character!

New Jersey has the best food, we already know that. The best fruits and vegetables, the best pizza and the absolute best seafood.

New Jersey ranks #8 in the country for it's food.

Wow, awesome, but we already knew this. We have such a diverse culinary experience in the Garden State. The PORKROLL, do I need to say anymore? And, we know we have the most diners of anywhere in the world right here in New Jersey.

Is the East coast better than the West coast when it comes to food? I would say a whopping YES, but that's just me. How about that delicious food in the South? And, here in the Northeast, seafood. Delicious.

New Jersey has more diners than anywhere else in the world.

From the website farandwide.com, "Appropriately, when it comes to food, the Garden State might be best known for its tomatoes. Its huge Italian population means plenty of red-sauce joints and pizza that rivals even that of neighbor New York. The state’s long immigrant history has helped shape a diverse cuisine scene.

The food article from farandwide.com, California was the best state for food in America and Alaska was ranked worst state for food in the US.

I love the choices I have here in New Jersey. It's perfect. And, I'll say it again. Come to a Jersey Shore boardwalk and tell me how food in New Jersey even tastes better after a day at the beach and a walk on the boardwalk. Everything tastes better.

