This is pretty cool, especially because we have some really good supermarkets and some not so good.

This is a popular supermarket in NYC. According to lovefood.com, this supermarket produce has "impeccable quality" and has everything you need and the deli selections are among the best.

What is the name of one of the best grocery stores in the US right here in New Jersey?

The grocery store is called Maywood’s Marketplace in Maywood, NJ. From Maywood's Marketplace website: "Discover a unique gourmet food market … one where you can expect to find a remarkable selection of appetizing foods for your everyday and special occasion needs. One where culinary excellence and an unwavering commitment to quality are as standard as the vast selection of fresh, ripe produce and hard-to-find gourmet items. As a family-owned business, we pride ourselves on our highly knowledgeable staff and friendly, personalized service."

Most of these supermarkets are in NYC with this being their sister store in New Jersey.

There are many things that make this spectacular, according to lovefood.com: "A grocery store and a place to pick up the next best thing to home-cooked meals."

Just like most of grocery stores, you can order online, also. They seem to have everything you find in a "regular" supermarket.

Sushi and prepared meals are very popular at this location. Maywood Marketplace is located at 78 West Pleasant Avenue in Maywood, NJ.

The grocery stores in New York City are called WestSide Markets. Several of these markets you will find throughout the city.

