New Jersey’s downtowns are more than just places to shop, they’re destinations filled with history, charm, and community spirit. Now, three of the Garden State’s most beloved main streets have been ranked among the most charming in America.

New Jersey has once again earned national recognition, this time for the beauty and character of its downtown streets.

A recent survey by Mixbook, a digital photobook company, highlighted the Top 100 Most Charming Main Streets in the U.S., and three beloved New Jersey spots proudly made the list.

Why New Jersey’s Main Streets Stand Out

The study surveyed 3,000 people to identify the streets that best capture charm, history, and community spirit. Each of New Jersey’s winning streets offers its own unique atmosphere and continues to draw both locals and visitors year-round.

Bloomfield Avenue – Montclair (#21)

Montclair’s bustling Bloomfield Avenue earned a top spot thanks to its mix of cultural events, boutique shopping, and eclectic dining. Home to the popular Montclair Jazz Festival and Montclair Film Festival, this lively street perfectly blends historic character with a modern arts scene.

Bridge Street – Lambertville (#49)

Nestled along the Delaware River, Lambertville’s Bridge Street is a treasure for antique lovers and foodies alike. The street’s timeless architecture, cozy restaurants, and specialty shops make it a favorite destination in every season. Whether you’re strolling on a summer afternoon or enjoying holiday lights in winter, Lambertville never disappoints.

Washington Street – Cape May (#61)

It’s no surprise Cape May made the list. Washington Street is known for its Victorian charm, seaside flair, and festive spirit. From summer ice cream shops to Christmas markets, this beloved town offers something magical in every season.

These three main streets showcase why New Jersey continues to be a destination full of small-town charm and big personality.

