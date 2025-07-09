It's something you probably check almost every day and have been for maybe most of your life: it's the mailbox. Whether as a kid waiting for a present to arrive in the mail or an adult maybe dreading getting some bills in the box, we all have had visits to the mailbox.

Is Your Mailbox Legal In New Jersey?

Here are some guidelines for legal mailboxes in New Jersey:

Height from the ground: The bottom of the mailbox must be 41" to 45" from the road surface.

Distance from the curb: The mailbox must be set back 6" to 8" from the curb or edge of the road.

Mailbox door: This should be easily accessible to the postal carrier from their vehicle.

Use a mailbox that is USPS-approved.

Numbers & Letters should be at least 1" tall. Remember to place numbers on the mailbox door flag side or the post.

Custom-made mailboxes must meet size and construction guidelines—check with your local post office before installation.

What is Prohibited for Mailboxes in New Jersey?

Painting or labeling the mailbox to mimic official postal service colors/logos is not allowed.

Locking curbside mailboxes is not allowed unless USPS-approved for that specific purpose (they sell “secure” locking options).

Obstructions like shrubs, decorations, and signs cannot block access to the mailbox.

Wall-Mounted Mailboxes (for homes with door delivery)

USPS recommends a slot size of at least 1.75" x 10" for delivery ease.

Placed near the main entrance and be clearly visible .

Please make sure it's large enough to hold the daily mail volume.

How does your mailbox measure up? Are you legal?

