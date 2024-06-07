Why You Should Never, Ever Move Out of New Jersey

New Jersey consistently makes headlines for an unfortunate reason.

Out of all 50 states, New Jersey usually has the highest rate of people moving out. Recently, more people moved out of New Jersey than moved in.

As we are the most densely populated state, this doesn't sound like the worst thing that could happen.

However, I am New Jersey's biggest cheerleader and I never want to leave.

I won't pretend that New Jersey doesn't have its hang-ups.

The biggest hang-up is the cost. New Jersey is extremely expensive, there is no undermining that fact.

Depending on your source, New Jersey ranks anywhere between #12 and #3 as the most expensive state to live in.

However, New Jersey has so much to offer in such a small state. We also can boast that we have the second-best schools in the country.

I have had the privilege of visiting 40 states and I have yet to visit a state I could see myself living in other than New Jersey.

Could one of the other ten change my mind? Sure, but I feel like that's unlikely.

Think I'm crazy? Let me convince you.

Why You Shouldn't Move Out of New Jersey