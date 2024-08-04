New Jersey Bans Gas-Powered Cars

As time goes on we are moving towards a day when a good portion of the vehicles on the roadways will be battery-powered. I'm not sure if we are ready for that yet, I'm not an expert on the subject, but I hear some saying the technology isn't perfect, prices are high and we don't have many charging stations yet for the new electric vehicles. That being said, New Jersey seems to be getting ready to ban "gas-powered" vehicles.

According to a recent article by Wealth of Geeks, "New Jersey is one of the twelve states banning the sales of gas-powered cars." So what is the schedule for New Jersey when it comes to "banning" gas-powered vehicles? According to their article, "The state aims to register 43% of electric light-duty vehicles by 2027, and the percentage will rise to 100% by 2035. Currently, EVs account for 12% of new vehicle sales, and there are 123,000 EV drivers in New Jersey."

The other 11 states that are banning gas-powered vehicles include:

California

Delaware

Maryland

Massachusetts

New York

Oregon

Rhode Island

Vermont

Washington

Virginia

Connecticut

In addition to the 12 states....Maine, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and New Mexico are also considering banning gas-powered cars but haven’t taken action yet.

How do you feel about this schedule for New Jersey? Are we ready for 100% electric vehicles in the next 10 years? Post your thoughts and comments below.

If you own an EV let us know what you think, how has your experience been with your electric vehicle and would you buy another soon?

