Looking for a job is already stressful and overwhelming from updating resumes, filling out endless applications, and waiting for responses. Waiting for that call feels like it takes forever.

The last thing anyone needs is to be targeted by scammers pretending to offer employment. Unfortunately, this has been happening more and more lately in fake job text message scams. For more information on New Jersey's employment rate, click here.

I'm not even looking for a job and received one. The message seemed legit to me. The weird thing, I'm not looking for a job, so it was easy for me to say this isn't right. That’s when I realized THIS IS a scam. Wow, by the way the money they were offering was incredibly high. I had no idea this was even a thing.

How Fake Job Text Scams Are Targeting New Jersey Job Seekers

These annoying scammers are sending texts that look like they’re from real companies or recruiters and they're on the rise, according to cnbc.com. They often promise remote jobs, quick interviews, or easy application steps.

Signs of a Job Scam Text Message You Shouldn’t Ignore

The message usually includes a link. Once clicked, that link can lead to a fake website designed to collect your personal information or worse, (and this is what they hope to do) is infect your device with malware.

What to Do If You Receive a Suspicious Job Text in New Jersey

Please don't click on the suspicious link, block the sender if your phone allows and report the number to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), by clicking here.

Remember most employers typically don't send job offers out of blue on text, they will call you. If the message looks suspicious, most likely it is, trust your instincts.

Job hunting is such a hard enough thing without these scamming texts and emails. Stay cautious, spread the word, and remember: if something feels wrong, it probably is.