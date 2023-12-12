New Jersey Is Ranked One Of The Top 10 Best States To Live In America

This is a great list to be on! The best states to live in America. Do you think New Jersey would be on the Top 20 list? Do you think the Garden State would make the Top 10 list? If you said yes to both questions you would be right.

Get our free mobile app

FILE - In a June 30, 2016 file photo, the Capital dome is seen at the New Jersey Statehouse in Trenton, N.J. The case last year of a New Jersey state worker resigning when his conviction on corruption charges came to light has turned up three additional workers who got public jobs despite a law barring them from working at taxpayer expense. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal's review followed news that Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration hired a convicted former Passaic councilman to work in the state Department of Education. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File) FILE - In a June 30, 2016 file photo, the Capital dome is seen at the New Jersey Statehouse in Trenton, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File) loading...

According to an article by The Impulse Traveler, New Jersey did make this prestigious list. Not only did New Jersey make the Top 20, but Jersey made it into the Top 10. "Choosing the best state to live in can be difficult, as there are many factors to consider, such as cost of living, quality of life, job opportunities, and climate. To help narrow down the options, we have compiled a list of the top 40 states to live in based on the comments of Reddit users."

NHL All Star Mascot Breakfast Getty Images, Nick Laham loading...

New Jersey finished 7th in the nation for "Best US States to Live In". "New Jersey is a small state with a high population density but also has much to offer. It is close to major cities like New York and Philadelphia, making it a great place for commuters. It also has a strong economy, particularly in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. In addition, New Jersey has beautiful beaches along the Jersey Shore and great outdoor recreation areas like the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area."

A Super Bowl XLVIII sign inside MetLife Stadium A Super Bowl XLVIII sign inside MetLife Stadium (John Moore/Getty Images) loading...

Pretty cool for the Garden State to be #7 in America. What is it you love about living in New Jersey? Post your comments below and let us know what you think.

Christmas Light Show On The Lake In Historic Smithville, New Jersey Take a look at the Christmas Lights in Smithville Gallery Credit: Shawn Michaels