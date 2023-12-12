New Jersey Is Ranked One Of The Top 10 Best States To Live In America
This is a great list to be on! The best states to live in America. Do you think New Jersey would be on the Top 20 list? Do you think the Garden State would make the Top 10 list? If you said yes to both questions you would be right.
According to an article by The Impulse Traveler, New Jersey did make this prestigious list. Not only did New Jersey make the Top 20, but Jersey made it into the Top 10. "Choosing the best state to live in can be difficult, as there are many factors to consider, such as cost of living, quality of life, job opportunities, and climate. To help narrow down the options, we have compiled a list of the top 40 states to live in based on the comments of Reddit users."
New Jersey finished 7th in the nation for "Best US States to Live In". "New Jersey is a small state with a high population density but also has much to offer. It is close to major cities like New York and Philadelphia, making it a great place for commuters. It also has a strong economy, particularly in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. In addition, New Jersey has beautiful beaches along the Jersey Shore and great outdoor recreation areas like the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area."
Pretty cool for the Garden State to be #7 in America. What is it you love about living in New Jersey? Post your comments below and let us know what you think.
Christmas Light Show On The Lake In Historic Smithville, New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Shawn Michaels
Christmas In Cape May, New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture)