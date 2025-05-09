New Jersey Is Number One For Education In America!

The Best State For Education In America is New Jersey

If you are a parent, then there is a high probability that education is high on your list of priorities when thinking of where you want to live and raise your family. Your kid's education is very important, and it can be expensive (taxes). So you want the state you live in to be good when it comes to education.

Get our free mobile app

A recent Patch article cited a report from U.S. News and World Report that ranked "education" among all U.S. states. The annual "Best States" ranking evaluates education, health care, infrastructure, etc.

New Jersey ranked #1 for education from Pre-K to 12th Grade.

Top 10

New Jersey Florida Colorado Utah Massachusetts Wyoming Wisconsin South Dakota Washington Connecticut

At the bottom of the list was New Mexico, followed by Alaska and Oklahoma, according to the ranking.

According to the article, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy had this statement regarding the #1 ranking: "We have the best public schools in the country because we challenge our students, value our teachers, and invest in learning from a young age," Murphy said.

How do you feel about education here in the Garden State? Are you happy with your school? Are your taxes reflective of your school quality? Let us know what you think and post your comments below.

"U.S. News and World Report measured affordability, accessibility and achievement when assessing the top-ranking states for education."

Education Canva loading...

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer