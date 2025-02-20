New Jersey Is Home To One Of The Best Beach Towns In America

America's 33 Best Beach Towns

There is something special about really good beach towns. When you visit a nice beach town it has a certain vibe. It's the smell of salt air. It's the sound of waves crashing on the beach. It's the call of seagulls and the drone of the passing airplane engine that add to the soundtrack of the beach town.

In addition, a beach town has cool little shops with unique finds. The restaurants have a nautical or beach theme of course and if you are in New Jersey you are privileged to have the best boardwalks in the world. All these things come together to make beach towns unique and special.

Recently Love Exploring put together an article "Ranked: America's 33 Best Beach Towns" which was written by Karlina Valeiko. The article focuses on some of the very best beach towns in America. "With more than 12,000 miles of coastline, it's no wonder the States have so many incredibly picturesque coastal towns. From atmospheric New England fishing villages to laid-back surfer spots in California, America's seaside offers something for everyone."

As per Love Exploring, coming in at #18 on the list of the 33 best beach towns is the gem from the Garden State, Cape May, New Jersey. The article selected Cape May to be a part of this "best of" list and it's no surprise because Cape May is known around the nation as a premiere location on the East Coast.

According to Love Exploring, "A stroll along the seafront is a must-do when visiting this coastal charmer. Admired for its pristine beaches, the waterfront is also lined with pretty, colorful Victorian buildings. The preservation of these eye-catching structures helped the city earn its title of National Historic Landmark in 1976."

