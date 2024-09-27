New Jersey Is Home To One Of America’s Spookiest Ghost Towns

A New Jersey location has made the list of the top 18 spookiest places in America, and it's not what you think.

Cape May is the first place many New Jersey people think of ghosts, spirits, and general spookiness. But the location that made this list is no one near Cape May.

New Jersey's Spookiest Ghost Town

So, where is the spookiest ghost town in New Jersey, according to Country Living? It's not a town at all.

The place they chose as our spookiest Garden State ghost town is the old Essex County Jail Annex in North Caldwell.

This abandoned place was once a Victorian-style prison that was built way back in 1873. Over the years, there were additions to the facility.

Some History About The Essex County Jail Annex

Things like a cafeteria and a hospital were added, but about 50 years ago the facility closed its doors and was finally completely abandoned in the late 90s.

You can read more about the spooky history of the jail at Abandoned America, and there are some incredible stories to read about.

The prison was reportedly overcrowded and, according to some reports had some of the most deplorable conditions imaginable.

While this prison is not technically a town, it has all the ingredients to make this deserted and scary area a legitimate ghost town.

The Old Essex County Jail is located at 271-285 New St. in Newark, although few would want to visit this highly spooky place.

