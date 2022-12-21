We just had our contest U+3RSwifties and it was amazing fun so many "Swifties" entered for a chance to see Taylor Swift in concert here in New Jersey. Congratulations once again to Nicole K from Toms River, she and three friends are going to see Taylor at MetLife Stadium this summer and it will be the concert event of the year. We know there could only be one winner, but now here is a chance for you Swifties to see a great show with lights, camera, action, and Taylor Swift's greatest hits.

According to NJMonthly, this is a fantastic show for "diehard Swifties" that begins tomorrow Thursday, December 22nd at the largest planetarium in America, right here in Jersey. Liberty Science Center's "Taylor Swift Laser Show" runs from December 22nd to January 1st.

The show features Taylor Swift's greatest hits past and present. The music will be awesome and set to stunning high-tech lasers. The Jennifer Chalsty Planetarium is the largest planetarium in America! It will offer an amazing Taylor Swift experience for diehard Swifties.

"The planetarium screen boasts a resolution of 88 million pixels, a lighting system that can produce over 281 trillion colors, and speakers capable of producing 30,000 watts of digital sound. Tickets to the 25-minute laser show can be purchased online by adding the show to a general admission ticket." ~ NJ Monthly

So if you need some Taylor tunes this Holiday Season head to Jersey City for this amazing Swifties Show! Catch it now before it's gone!

