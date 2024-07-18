See How Your Local Hospital Was Graded

It is probably the most important thing in your life, your health. Good health is everything. So having good quality health resources is a must. A new report is out on the nation's hospitals and at first glance, it looks good for New Jersey. In a recent report from NorthJersey.com, New Jersey's hospitals ranked 3rd in America, obviously a high grade to be in the Top 3.

Get our free mobile app

"New Jersey hospitals rebounded in the latest patient safety scores released Wednesday, ranking the state third in the nation in the percentage of hospitals that received an "A" grade by reducing the number of preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. But nationwide, hospitals are still not as safe as they were before the COVID-19 pandemic."

The top five states in the latest report are:

Utah: 57.7%

Virginia: 56.3%

New Jersey: 44.8%

Colorado: 44.4%

Rhode Island: 44.4%

Hospitals scores

The first grade is their latest score. The second grade is from the fall 2023 report.

Atlanticare Regional Medical Center-City Campus, Atlantic City: B, B

Atlanticare Regional Medical Center-Mainland Campus, Pomona: B, A

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, Paramus: No grade

Cape Regional Medical Center, Cape May Court House: B, B

Capital Health Medical Center, Hopewell: B, B

Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Trenton: B, B

CarePoint Health-Bayonne Medical Center, Bayonne: C, C

CarePoint Health-Christ Hospital, Jersey City: D, C

Carepoint Health-Hoboken University Medical Center: B, C

CareWell Health Medical Center, East Orange: C, C

CentraState Medical Center, Freehold: C, C

Chilton Medical Center, Pompton Plains: B, B

Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville: C, C

Community Medical Center, Toms River: A, A

Cooper University Hospital, Camden: C, B

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston: B, C

Englewood Hospital and Medical Center: A, A

Hackensack Meridian Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel: A, B

Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center: A, A

Hackensack Meridian Health JFK University Medical Center, Edison: B, C

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune: A, A

Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Montclair: C, B

Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center, Brick: A, A

Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center, Old Bridge: B, B

Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center, North Bergen: A, B

Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center, Westwood: B, B

Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy: A, B

Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank: B, B

Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin: B, B

Hackettstown Regional Medical Center: B, B

Holy Name Medical Center, Teaneck: A, B

Hudson Regional Hospital, Secaucus: C, C

Hunterdon Medical Center, Flemington: A, A

Inspira Medical Center, Elmer: A, A

Inspira Medical Center, Mullica Hill: A, A

Inspira Medical Center, Vineland: A, A

Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital: A, A

Jefferson Stratford Hospital: B, A

Jefferson Washington Township Hospital: A, A

Jersey City Medical Center: B, B

Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch: A, B

Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Lakewood: A, A

Morristown Medical Center: A, A

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center: C, C

Newton Medical Center: B, B

Overlook Medical Center, Summit: A, A

Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center: B, A

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick: C, B

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hamilton: A, C

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Rahway: A, A

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset: B, B

Saint Clare's Hospital of Denville: B, A

Saint Clare's Hospital of Dover: A, B

Saint Michael's Medical Center, Newark: A, C

Saint Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick: A, B

Shore Medical Center, Somers Point: B, B

St. Joseph's University Medical Center, Paterson: B, C

St. Joseph's Wayne Medical Center: A, B

St. Luke's Warren Campus, Phillipsburg: A, A

St. Mary's General Hospital, Passaic: A, A

The Valley Hospital, Ridgewood: A, A

Trinitas Regional Medical Center RWJBH, Elizabeth: C, C

University Hospital, Newark: C, C

Virtua Marlton Hospital: A, A

Virtua Mount Holly Hospital: C, B

Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Camden: B, C

Virtua Voorhees Hospital: A, A

Virtua Willingboro Hospital: B, B

\

NJ Hospitals Grades Canva loading...

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system