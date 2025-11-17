Pickpocketing in New Jersey Up 420% How to Stay Safe This Holiday Season

Shawn Michaels

  • Pickpocketing on the Rise in New Jersey

  • Police Warn Shoppers to Stay Alert

  • Simple Ways to Avoid Becoming a Victim

  • Holiday Crowds Create Easy Targets for Thieves

 

The Holiday Season is upon us, and millions of people will be out and about enjoying holiday activities, sightseeing, travel, dining, and shopping. Unfortunately, there are lots of opportunities for thieves to take advantage of innocent travelers and shoppers.

 

According to new FBI data, it reveals that New Jersey has seen a significant rise in pickpocketing, with incidents up 420% between 2021 and 2024.

  • 2021: 70 incidents per 100k people

  • 2024: 364 incidents per 100k people

  • 5-year total: 1,127 incidents per 100k

With crowds out shopping, sightseeing, and traveling, New Jersey residents are more at risk than ever. Here are some tips to stay safe this holiday season:

  • Stay alert: Distracted shoppers are prime targets. Keep your phone and wallet secure.

  • Avoid flashing valuables: Large amounts of cash, jewellery, or electronics can attract attention.

  • Use secure storage: Lockers, hotel safes, or secure bags help prevent theft.

  • Stick to safe areas: Crowded but well-monitored locations are safer than quiet, poorly lit streets.

“Staying vigilant and securing your belongings is key to enjoying a safe and memorable trip,” says Adrian Taylor, Executive General Manager at Compare the Market.

 

 

The combination of large crowds, distracted shoppers, and people carrying extra cash or gifts creates easy opportunities for thieves. Pickpockets often work in pairs or groups; one may distract the victim while another quietly steals wallets, phones, or purses.

 

 

