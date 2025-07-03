New Jersey is home to many great beaches, and our sand is the best I have ever encountered, so I was very excited to read about two New Jersey beaches that made a national publication's list of the best secret hidden gem beaches in America. Two Jersey beaches that are off everyone's radar and are beloved by those who frequent them.

The 95 Best Secret Beaches in America [2025 Survey]

So are you racking your brain right now to figure out what the two beaches are that are hidden gems here at the Jersey Shore? Let's see which two were selected by Frugal Flyer to be a part of their article, "The 95 Best Secret Beaches in America [2025 Survey]"

According to Frugal Flyer, "Everyone loves a good beach day, but not everyone loves the crowds, the parking wars, or the fight for a patch of sand. This summer, something different is happening. Instead of heading to the usual hotspots, Americans are rediscovering the quiet charm of their local, quieter, lesser-known shores."

2 Beloved New Jersey Beaches Named Best Hidden Gems in U.S.

Number 27: Sedge Island (Barnegat Bay)

Number 30: Pearl Beach (Cape May)

So, the two beaches to visit that are "hidden gems" are Sedge Island in Barnegat Bay off of Island Beach State Park. Pearl Beach is the second, located at Cape May Point. If you have been to these 2 beloved hidden gems, let us know what you thought at give us your review.

