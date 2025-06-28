Must-Try New Jersey Foods That The Nation Needs To Taste
Every region of the country has its "own" foods and tastes, and New Jersey is no different. This article will look at the foods here in the Garden State that we love, but folks outside NJ don't and need to.
In an article by Reid Benton for Ever After In The Woods, it laid out the Jersey foods we need to let the rest of America enjoy. We love them, but outsiders don't know them. "New Jersey's food scene is as diverse and passionate as the people who call the Garden State home. Growing up in Jersey, I've defended our culinary treasures against skeptical out-of-staters more times than I can count. These iconic dishes aren't just meals—they're edible pieces of our cultural identity that spark fierce debates, nostalgic memories, and hometown pride."
14 New Jersey Foods That Everyone Needs To Try
14. Jersey Shore Taffy
13. Jersey Bagels
12. Portuguese Pastéis De Nata
11. Jersey Shore Lobster Roll
10. Boardwalk Clams
9. Philly Fluffy Cake
8. Oreo Overload Bagel
7. Salt Water Taffy
6. Disco Fries
5. Texas Wiener (Paterson-Style Hot Dog)
4. Italian Hot Dog
3. White Manna Sliders
2. Trenton Tomato Pie
1. Pork Roll (Or Taylor Ham) Breakfast Sandwich
What do you think of this list? You're from Jersey, what food would you remove from the list? For me, the Oreo bagel has to go! I don't know anyone here in Jersey that eats an Oreo bagel lol. I also have no idea what Philly Fluffy Cake is, and we can't have anything on the list named "Philly", just sayin!
